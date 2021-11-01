Obituary: Rosemary Hawkins Parrish, 74, Bardstown

Rosemary Hawkins Parrish, 74, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Bardstown. She was retired from Bardstown Alarm. She was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Parrish; one daughter, Leigh Parrish; and her parents, Davis and Dorothy Hawkins.

She is survived by one son, Jeff Parrish; two sisters, Almedie (Jude) Talbott and Ruth Hicks, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Ralph (Diane) Hawkins and Darrell (Beth) Hawkins, both of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Reagan Parrish, Justin Parrish, Jarren Parrish, Zachary Parrish, and Caleb Milburn; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

