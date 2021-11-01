Isaiah House taking part in trial of an electrical device to treat opioid addiction

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 — The Willisburg-based Isaiah House Treatment Center is taking part in a new, non-drug medical device trial that promotes opiod abstinence without the use of medication.

The new treatment device for opioid addiction could change the way addiction is addressed nationally.

Isaiah House, a faith-based rehabilitation center in Washington County, will be the site for a qualifying clinical trial by Wayne State University in collaboration with sponsor, NET Recovery Corp.

The clinical trial will begin Nov. 8th to evaluate the device’s efficacy in treating opioid addiction. The trial will involve 100 voluntary participants recruited among eligible Isaiah House clients who wish to quit end their opioid addiction without the use of medication.

The new technology, NeuroElectric Therapy, involves a non-invasive device worn by the participant that uses adhesive electrodes placed behind the ears. The device delivers low-intensity electrical stimulation, which the wearer can control. This carefully calibrated stimulation is used to reactivate the production of endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers, because they typical are disrupted by long-term drug use.

The goal is to reduce or eliminat the opioid cravings within a matter of days. The device offers addicts an opportunity to potentially remain opioid abstinent without the use of methadone or suboxone.

“This is an exciting time not only for Isaiah House Treatment Center but for all who have a desire to tackle the opioid addiction crisis in America,” Isaiah House Founder and CEO Mark LaPalme said. “Isaiah House is proud to participate in this clinical trial and to be at the forefront of helping the NET device become a more readily available alternative to treat Opioid Use Disorder.”

LaPalme has seen the device work. Isaiah House’s partnership with NET dates back nearly 15 years, with the center having been involved in earlier studies and trials of the device in 2006. Supporters and skeptics alike were astounded by its success, but the device had still not received FDA approval.

While the new device is not yet approved for clinical use in the U.S., the device has been used clinically for many years in Europe and South Africa and has been around for decades.

The results of the trial will be presented to the FDA for a clearance decision. The trial’s completion is targeted for Fall 2022.

If you are interested in speaking with Isaiah House regarding treatment for opioid addiction, call (859) 375-9200 or visit www.isaiah-house.org to learn more.

-30-