Obituary: Judge Thomas Clark Dawson, 74

Judge Thomas Clark Dawson, 74, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 9, 1947, in Lexington to the late Robert Randall “R.R.”and Nancy Rea “Pat” Clark Dawson.

JUDGE THOMAS CLARK DAWSON

He was a retired Nelson County District Judge for 18 years, he was former acting circuit judge, amd a former chief regional district judge. He was co-founder and chairman of the Nelson County Coordinating Council on Domestic Violence. He was the founder of the Nelson County Foster Care Review Board, co-founder of CASA, and past chairman of the local Chapter of National Organization of Disability. His favorite saying was “If you can go there why can’t I?.“ In 1994, he was awarded Judge of the Year by the Kentucky Foster Care Review Board. He was a member of professional organizations and committees too numerous to mention. He attended Faith Worship Center.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, June Dawson; and Susan Willett Dawson, the mother of his daughter.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Pilman Dawson; one daughter, Virginia Clark Dawson (Davy) Goff of Bardstown; one stepson, Travis (Candice) Darlage of Bloomfield; two brothers, R.R. “Bob” (Sarah) Dawson Jr. and Dan (Ginger) Martin, both of Lexington; three grandsons, Dawson Davis Goff, David Andrew Willett Goff and Caleb Grant John-David Goff; and one stepgrandson, Liam Van Darlage.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastor Freddy Riggs officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests expression of sympathy take the form of contributions to NelCASA. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

