Obituary: Kevin Leon Gagne, 56, formerly of New Haven

Kevin Leon Gagne, 56, of Harrodsburg, formerly of New Haven, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

KEVIN LEON GAGNE

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Mary Louise “Bob” Gagne; and one brother, Rocky Gagne.

He is survived by one son, Kevin Mackin (Amanda); two sisters, Sheila Thompson (JT) and Jennifer R. Taylor (Bill); three brothers, Jeff Gagne (Pam), Scotty Gagne (Mary), and Brad Gagne (Diana); and two grandchildren, Levi Mackin and Brooke Mackin.

Cremation was chosen.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

