Obituary: Sheila Marie Porter Greenwell, 69, New Hope

Sheila Marie Porter Greenwell, 69, of New Hope, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at her home in New Hope surrounded by family. She led the choir for several years at St Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. She was always willing to lend an ear to anyone who needed to talk. She was born Oct. 2, 1952, in Lebanon to the late Shirley Irwin and Dorothy Allyne Hicks Porter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley Irwin and Dorothy Allyne Hicks Porter; and one brother, Michael Porter.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert Emmett Greenwell of New Hope; one daughter, Sarah (Charles) Dant of New Hope; one son, Jason (Nikki) Greenwell of Indiana; one sister, Denise (Larry) Hicks of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Cora (Andrew) Oakes; two great-grandchildren, Maggie Oakes and Tommy Oakes; several brothers and sisters-in-laws; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to go Hosparus of Nelson County, or Alzheimer’s Association.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

