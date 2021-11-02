Lux Row Distillers’ $4 million expansion will expand distilling capacity 75 percent

The $4 million expansion will increase Lux Row Distillers’ production by 75 percent. The company opened its Bardstown distillery in 2018.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, — Bardstown-based Lux Row Distillers announced plans for a $4 million expansion that will begin this month that will allow the company to expand its capacity by 75 percent and operate 24 hours a day.

Lux Row — the home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Daviess County, David Nicholson and Blood Oath bourbon brands – plans to complete the expansion late next year.

The distillery opened in 2018 and rapidly moved to become one of top US-based independent producers of alcohol beverage products. The company has creating and marketed a wide array of products across many categories.

With more than 18,000 square feet, 10 barrel warehouses at capacity, and a 43-foot custom copper still, the expansion will give Lux Row the ability to distill more than 50,000 barrels of whiskey annually.

“Lux Row Distillers broke ground nearly six years ago as a result of our company’s desire to grow our brands and service our needs on our terms,” said Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe. “Expansion of our facilities represents the next chapter in our evolution as we continue to fill the growing demand for our products. I’m truly excited to see what possibilities open up when expansion is completed”

The distillery will remain fully operational throughout the construction process. Additionally, all construction work will take place “back of house” and will in no way impact tours or any other aspects of the guest experience.

Lux Row tapped architectural firm Joseph & Joseph and Bardstown-based general contractor Buzick Construction for the project.

Lux Row Distillers $4 million expansion will allow the company to operate 24 hours a day. The expansion will be completed by later next year.

-30-