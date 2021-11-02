Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

Roger Warren Smith, 68, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., contempt of court (juvenile public offense). No bond listed. Booked at 8:57 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Bryan Len Adams, 38, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $110,000. Booked at 10:29 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Probation and Parole.

Robert Anthony Thompson, 48, Elizabethtown, serving warrant for other police agency (seven counts). Bond total is $2,157.84. Booked at 12:19 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 20221, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melinda Lee Aubuchon, 59, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $9,500 cash. Booked at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Teresa Louise Jackson, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $386 cash. Booked at 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-