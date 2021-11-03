Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

Adam Elvin Ball, 35, Louisville, contempt of court (juvenile public offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Dawn Parsons, 36, Brooks, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tommy Keith Schroerlucke, 62, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $20,000. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-