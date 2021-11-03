Obituary: Harold “H.” Edwin Pulliam, 86, Chaplin

Harold “H.” Edwin Pulliam, 86, of Chaplin, died at 10:14 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 20221, at his home surrounded by family. He was a native of Nelson County. He was born April 2, 1935, to the late Harold Black and Goldie Jane Jenkins Pulliam.

He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1953 and attended Western Kentucky State College (Western Kentucky University), before embarking on a career in banking following in his father’s footsteps. He served in numerous positions in Louisville, Springfield and Chaplin, having established the first bank holding company of Peoples State Bank before retiring from banking. He was a state bank examiner in the 60’s before settling in to serve the communities of Nelson and Washington Counties.

After retiring from banking, he went on to drive a commercial commuter coach service from Cincinnati to Buffalo, N.Y. for 10 years where he was known as “The Southern Gentleman” and was respected for his utmost courtesy and exceptional service. After retiring from that he began a 16-year adventure driving a school bus for Nelson County Schools.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bertram Pulliam; seven children, Eddie (Dana) Pulliam, Cheri Pulliam (Keith Clark), Mitzi Pulliam Early, Monica (Mike) Henning, Lori (Ricky) Goff, Amanda (Moogie) Linton and Chad Weakley; one sister, Frieda Borders; one brother, Warren (Janice) Pulliam; six grandchildren, Lauren (Codhi) Logsdon, Andrew Pulliam, Carlee (Jon) Banks, Hailee Hill, Ariane (Josey) Wells and Evan Weakley; and two nephews, Kerry (Stacy) Pulliam and Darren (Trisha) Pulliam.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hupp, officiating. Burial is in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Clark, Mike Henning, Andrew Pulliam, Moogie Linton, Darren Pulliam and Kerry Pulliam.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

