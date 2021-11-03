Obituary: Larry Michael Baker, 71, Washington County

Larry Michael Baker, 71, of the Sharpsville Community of Washington County, died at 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born in Lebanon Aug. 25, 1950, to the late Evan Thomas and Christine Miller Baker. He was a farmer and a Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kalenna Baker Moyers; and one son, Larry Thomas Baker.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine Marcum Baker; one daughter, Tina Halbrook (Billy) of Lexington, Tenn.; three stepsons: John Broce (April Hawley) of Bardstown, Carlos Broce Jr. (Denise) of Lawrenceburg, and Steve Broce (Trish Dues) of Willisburg; three sisters, Barbara Lay (Bernie) of Springfield, Rose Ann Curtsinger (Rickie) and Clara Alice Curtsinger, both of Willisburg; five brothers, Edward Baker (Becky) of Nicholasville, Bill Baker of Lebanon, Kenny Baker of Campbellsville, and Ronnie Baker (Thelma) and Donnie Baker (Nilah), both of Willilsburg; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg.

Visitation is after 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

