Obituary: Clyde Henry Furman, 97, Springfield

Clyde Henry Furman, 97, of East High Street, Springfield, died at 9:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home. He was a native of Washington County. He was born June 19, 1924, to the late Clarence Oliver and Mary Ethel Clark Furman. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Perryville. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion Post #121 in Bardstown. He was a retired employee of the General Electric Company and a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Agnes Logan Furman (Dec. 15, 1971); one son-in-law, Frank D. Jones (Jan. 10, 2015); one sister, Naomi Furman; and four brothers, Clarence Oliver Furman Jr., James Charles Furman, George C. Furman and Thomas Ray Furman.

Survivors include one daughter, Ruby Evelyn Jones of Springfield; one sister, Delcenia Mickens of Louisville; two grandchildren, Stewart Franklin Jones and Evelyn Janee’ Jones; and five great-grandchildren, Jaleah Jones, Jazzlyn Maddox, Jaelyn Maddox, Kadren Jones and Zaden Jones.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Yocum, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Perryville, officiating. Burial is in the Bethlehem Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of the Men’s Brotherhood of First Baptist Church of Perryville.

Visitation is after 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.