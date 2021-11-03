Physicians to Children has COVID vaccine for ages 5-11 starting Thursday, Nov. 4th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 — Now that the CDC has unanimously approved the Pfizer COVID-19 for children ages 5-11, vaccinations will be available locally for this age group at Physicians To Children and Adolescents, 201 South Fifth St. in Bardstown.

AVAILABLE THURSDAY. The earliest the vaccine will be administered at our office for ages 5-11 is Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. If you have a child that is an established patient ages 5 and up and would like them to have a COVID-19 vaccine, please call or text our office for one oF the following appointments:

Immunization only visit with a nurse during regular office hours (M-F 9-5) starting Thursday, Nov. 4. After school appointments may be limited due to already scheduled flu vaccine appointments.



Vaccination clinic, 5:30-7:30 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 4 inside of our office on the Well Entrance.



Vaccination clinic, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 inside of our office on the Well Entrance.



During a regular appointments starting Thursday, Nov 4.

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 is also a two dose series, just like for children and adults age 12 and up. It will be given at least 21 days apart. It is a lower dose vaccine than the adult dose. Patients will be required to remain in the office for 15 minutes after their vaccination.

Please call or text our office at 348-6309 to schedule a vaccination appointment.



-30-