Clerk’s office busy as candidates start to file for office in May 2022 primary election

Brenda Alexander, left, signs Don Thrasher’s petition to be a Republican candidate for Nelson County judge executive Wednesday afternoon at the Nelson County Clerk’s office.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 — The first day candidates can file for local offices had deputy clerk Cathy Marks busy in the elections office first thing Wednesday morning.

Three candidates filed at the start of the day; two more candidates filed just after the lunch hour.

COUNTY CLERK. Incumbent Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom was one of the morning filers on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Boston resident is currently serving her first four-year term as county clerk. She is a registered Democrat.

NELSON COUNTY SHERIFF. Incumbent Sheriff Ramonn Pineiroa, who previously announced his intention to seek a second term, was another one of the candidates who filed Wednesday morning.

Deputy clerk Cathy Marks answers questions for Phillip H. Bischoff Jr. as he completes his candidacy paperwork to run as a Republican for magistrate in District 3.

According to County Clerk Janette Sidebottom, Pineiroa was met by a group of his deputies, who came in as a show of support of his candidacy for a second term.

Pineiroa, 47, is a registered Democrat and a resident of Bardstown.

NELSON COUNTY JAILER. New Haven resident Justin David Hall, 36, also filed Wednesday morning as a Republican candidate for Nelson County Jailer.

While incumbent Jailer John “Buck” Snellen hasn’t formally announced he won’t seek re-election, the discussion among local pundits is that he will not.

Hall is the first candidate to file for the office of jailer.

JUDGE EXECUTIVE. As expected, High Grove resident Don Thrasher filed as a Republican candidate for the office of Nelson County judge executive.

The 51-year-old Thrasher appeared as a guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show, and that interview can be viewed by clicking here.

At least one additional Republican is expected to file as candidate for judge executive.

DISTRICT 3 MAGISTRATE. Magistrate Bernard Ice will not seek re-election in the county’s 3rd District, leaving an open seat up for grabs.

Phillip H. Bischoff Jr. filed as a Republican candidate for District 3 magistrate early Wednesday afternoon. Bischoff won a contested Republican primary in 2018 for the 3rd District seat, and narrowly lost in the general election to incumbent Bernard Ice.

FILING DEADLINE EARLY JANUARY. The deadline for candidates to file for the May 2022 primary election is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

-30-