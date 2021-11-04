Obituary: Elsie Marie Smith, 87, Bardstown

Elsie Marie Smith, 87, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Oct. 2, 1934, in Nelson County. She was a homemaker and an avid quilter.

She was preceded in death by her former husband and caregiver, Joseph Patrick Smith Sr. (Oct. 18, 2021); her parents, William Palmer and Mary Nora Walker Auberry; five sisters, Eudora Mattingly, Elizabeth Downs, Thelma Wheeler, Georgia Bradley and Helen Reid; and two brothers, William Auberry and Nekomos Auberry.

Survivors include two daughters, Missy Kidwell (Randy) of Springfield and Crissy Ballard (Travis) of Greenbriar; four sons, Joe Pat Smith, Jr. (Kathleen) of Springfield, Rick Smith (Penny) of Greenbriar, John Smith of Bardstown, and Chuck Smith of Greenbriar; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Scott Turner officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorials may go to the American Cancer Society.

Pallbearers are Randy Kidwell II, Andrew Smith, Scott Ballard, Parmer Smith, Dustin Smith and Levi Phillips.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

