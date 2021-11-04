Candidates continue to file for seats on Nelson Fiscal Court on second filing day

District 2 Magistrate Gary Coulter completes his candidate paperwork Thursday afternoon at the clerk’s office. Coulter’s wife Sandra watches from behind.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 — Magistrate Gary Coulter filed his paperwork to run as a Democratic candidate to retain his seat representing District 2 on Nelson Fiscal Court.

Coulter, 63, a resident of Woodlawn Springs, is completing his first term as magistrate. He won the seat by in 2018.

DISTRICT 3 MAGISTRATE. Bellwood Road resident David Call, 71, filed Thursday to run as a Democratic candidate for magistrate in District 3. Call ran as a Democrat for magistrate in District 3 in 2018 and lost in the primary to longtime incumbent Magistrate Bernard Ice.

Ice announced earlier that he does not plan to run for re-election, leaving the District 3 magistrate’s race an open seat.

DISTRICT 5 MAGISTRATE. Bloomfield resident Jon Snow filed Thursday as a Republican candidate for District 5 magistrate.

Snow, 46, is a retired as a detective from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

District 5 is currently represented by Eric Shelburne, a Democrat, who is rumored to be considering running for Nelson County judge executive. Shelburne has not confirmed or denied the rumor.

Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom files her paperwork to run for re-election as clerk on Wednesday morning.

FILING DEADLINE AHEAD. The deadline to file for an office on May 2022 primary ballot is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

-30-