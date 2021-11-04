Obituary: Elizabeth Dee Shewmaker, 104, Bardstown

Elizabeth Dee Shewmaker, 104, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at her home. She was born May 23, 1917, in Bardstown to the late Robert Ferd and Mary Jane Harrell Berry.

ELIZABETH DEE SHEWMAKER

She was a homemaker and a hard-working woman who loved to sew and quilt in her spare time. She loved to cook and do canning for her family. She was a member of the Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to Deborah Brown for her amazing care for Mrs, Shewmaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Shewmaker; one daughter, Linda Thompson; and one son Edwin Shewmaker.

She is survived by two grandsons, Scott (Carol) Thompson of Bloomfield and Brian (Angel) Thompson of Bardstown; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In following her wishes, cremation was chosen with a private burial at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-