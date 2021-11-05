Video: Demographics, population growth presentation at county schools PLC

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 — The Nelson County Schools Local Planning Committee met at Boston School on Wednesday evening, Nov. 3, 2021. The committee is considering ways to improve the equity of opportunities and academics among middle school students. Jan Johnston-Crowe presented the group with an assessment of the population grown and housing trends in Nelson County. Running time: 27 minutes, 28 seconds.

