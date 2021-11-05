Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 3-4, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

Kareem Tanveer Chaudhry, 21, Louisville, receiving stolen property (firearm); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units of an unspecified drug); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); speeding, 15 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession. No bond listed. Booked at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Joe Carl Hardin, 40, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, first-degree (hydrocodone); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; speeding, 15 mph over limit. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Nicholas Erin Stone, 33, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; violations of conditions of release; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); theft by deception – include cold checks. Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Douglas Hamilton, 42, Bardstown, murder; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI-suspended license; possession of marijuana; no insurance; reckless driving; improper passing; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

Buechel Lee Adams, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $400 cash. Booked at 2:26 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Lee Lewis, 24, Bardsotnww, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a revoked or suspended license; failure to appear; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Bond is $9,665 cash. Booked at 11:01 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Macdiel Randy Martin, 29, Louisville, unlawful access to a computer, first-degree; theft of identity of another without consent; false making or embossing of credit card; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — gasoline. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Branwell Monti, 44, Louisville, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years of age. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Alexander Marksbury, 24, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph William Hamilton, 43, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:47 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Jennifer June Rowlett, 37, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 9:46 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Labree Tillett, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond is $5,376. Booked at 11:49 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-