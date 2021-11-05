Bardstown man facing murder, alcohol charges related to Oct. 25 fatal collision

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 — A Bardstown man was arrested on murder and alcohol-related charges for his role in the Oct. 25, 2021 head-on collision that resulted in the death of a Bardstown woman.

CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS HAMILTON

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, on the evening of Oct. 25th, Christopher Doughlas Hamilton, 42, of Bardstown, was driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix north in the 5200 block of Louisville Road when he struck another car head-on. The driver of the car he struck, Betty Odom of Bardstown, died at the scene.

Hamilton was arrested Wednesday evening on a single charge of murder as well as operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI-suspended license; possession of marijuana; no insurance; reckless driving; improper passing; and possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Hamilton’s bond was set at $50,000 cash. He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

