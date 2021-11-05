Obituary: Mary Margaret Hagan, 95, New Haven

Mary Margaret Hagan, 95, of New Haven, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a longtime member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

MARY MARGARET HAGAN

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Louis Hagan; her parents, Russell and Aline Bryan Thornsberry; one daughter, Janice Hagan; three sons, Jerry Hagan, Ronnie Hagan and Lonnie Hagan; two sisters, Sue DeWeese and Juanita Jones; three brothers, Russell Thornsberry, Bernard Thornsberry, and Gene Thornsberry; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Hagan; and one son-in-law, Larry Norris.

She is survived by four daughters, Jessica Miles (Daniel), Cheryl Hagan, Ann Norris (Dan), and Terri Norris; one son, Deryl Hagan; one brother, J.M. Thornsberry; 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, and after 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-