Obituary: Gregory ‘Greg’ Paul Dockery, 54, Boston

Gregory “Greg” Paul Dockery, 54, of Boston, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. He was a 1985 Bullitt Central High School graduate, and a 27-year employee of Bluegrass Tank & Equipment. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, UofL fan, faithful husband of 35 years, and a wonderful dad and amazing Papaw Bear. The light of his life was his children and grandchildren.

GREGORY “GREG” PAUL DOCKERY

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Dockery.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pam Dockery; two daughters, Madalyn (Scott) Tucker of Bloomfield and Audrina Linton; one son, Matthew (Hanna) Dockery of Bardstown; his father, Wendell Dockery; one sister, Tammie Dix; three grandchildren, Tatum and Lucy Tucker and Owen Boone Dockery; two nieces, Kristen Hilburn and Marissa Dix; and one nephew, Zac Hilburn.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Kevin Docker officiating. Burial is in Mount Eden Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3 pm to 8 pm Monday November8 and 9 am to 11 am Tuesday November 9.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

