Obituary: Donald E. ‘Don’ Hudson, 77, Bardstown

Donald E. “Don” Hudson, 77, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 16, 1943, in Washington County. He retired from General Electric after 35 years, and worked for My Old Kentucky Home Golf Course for the past 22 years.

DONALD E. “DON” HUDSON

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruel and Nellie Hudson; and two sisters, Janet Hudson Chesser and Emma Hudson Thompson.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Hudson of Bardstown; two sons, Tim (Virginia) Hudson of Bloomington, Ind., and Chris Hudson of Bardstown; two sisters, Edna Chesser of Bardstown, and Lana (Lynn) Chesser of Bloomfield; three brothers, Bill “Buddy” Hudson of Louisville, Vernon (Wilma) Hudson of New Albany, Ind., and Dewayne (Debi) Hudson of Bloomfield; two grandchildren, Elise Hudson and Curtis Leon (Michelle) Hudson; one great-grandson, Isaiah Carter; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

