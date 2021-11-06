Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 5-6, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

Kristina Ann Linton, 35, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Laila Irene Sparrow, 19, Louisville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond listed. Booked at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Michael Anthony Claywell, 42, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sabrina Kay Humphrey, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $283 cash. Booked at 11:32 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Steven Dale Norris, 45, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, more than $1,000 to less than $10,000. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:33 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-