Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Angela Dawn Lavespere, 51, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $400 cash. Booked at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kyrie Jo Canales, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-