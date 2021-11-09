Obituary: Wanda J. Redmon, 82, Bardstown

Wanda J. Redmon, 82, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Dec. 28, 1938, in Poland to Roman and Teresa Petko Jajuga. She loved to collect antique glassware. She was a longtime member of Tops 262 and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bernard Redmon Jr.; one son James Edward Redmon; one sister, Mary Jajuga; and one brother, Richard Jajuga.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan (Gary Ruth) Redmon of Boston; two sons, Joseph B. (Geneva) Redmon and David P. Redmon, both of Bardstown; one sister, Adella Holliday of Leesburg, Fla; three brothers, Stanley Jajuga of Brockville, Ohio, John Jajuga of Dayton, Ohio, and Michael Jajuga of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, and 8:30-11a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the funeral home with a 6 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

