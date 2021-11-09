Obituary: Elsie Marie Downs, 90, Bardstown

Elsie Marie Downs, 90, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Bardstown surrounded by her children. She was born June 19, 1931, in Cox’s Creek. She dedicated her life to her husband and their five children, who they raised and taught the importance of family in the Bardstown home he built and she lived in her entire life. She also was dedicated to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings. She was a lifelong member of the Basilica of St. Joseph’s Proto-Cathedral Catholic Church.

ELSIE MARIE DOWNS

Nothing epitomized her love of family more than Christmas Day at her house with more family than the house would hold. Some memories of the day included turkey and dressing; Elsie’s cherished fruit salad and homemade fudge which her children fought over; her broccoli casserole; Man on The Moon cake brought by youngest child Kelly; banana croquettes made by daughter, Linda; getting card tables out to start dinner in every corner of the house; starting with a family prayer led by oldest child Anne; and constant conversation and laughter.

She was fiercely independent, driving, shopping and going to church until a few weeks before her death. She enjoyed her television shows, especially the nightly news, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, which she watched religiously with her son Tommy. She was a lifelong Kentucky Wildcats fan and wore the many UK outfits given to her by her daughter Mary Pat. She was gentle, kind and loving. She was a person of few words and was loved and admired by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Theodore Downs; her parents, Tillie and Michael Diemer; and five brothers and sisters.

She is survived by four daughters, Anne Helm (Doug), Linda Moran (Jimmie Dell), Mary Pat Greer (Mickey), and Kelly Bentley (Jeff); one son, Tommy Downs (Patsy); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, and 1:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-