Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

Matthew Dylan Druin, 21, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5353 cash. Booked at 10:36 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 by the Bardstown Police Department.

Patrick Dale Girdley, 51, New Haven, stalking, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Robert Goodwin, 42, Taylorsville, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-