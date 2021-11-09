Local health departments to start offering all three COVID-19 vaccinations Nov. 15th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department (LTDHD) will begin offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine by appointment at all six of our health department clinic locations, including the Nelson County Health Department on South Third Street.

As of Nov. 15, 2021, we will be able to provide the initial dose series, booster doses, and pediatric doses as outlined below:

• Moderna—1st and 2nd dose; booster dose (ages 18 and up)

• Pfizer—adult and pediatric 1st and 2nd dose (ages 5 and up); booster dose (ages 18 and up)

• Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)—initial dose; booster dose (ages 18 and up)

As a reminder, to receive a booster dose, it must have been at least six months since your last dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or at least two months since your dose of J&J vaccine.

Please bring your current COVID-19 vaccination card to your visit when receiving a booster dose.

Appointments for all types of COVID-19 vaccination can be made by calling (270) 769-1601. Participants are not required to reside in our service area to receive vaccination.

-30-