‘Real Life Nightmares’ season debut to examine Crystal Rogers’ disappearance

Sneak preview of “Real Life Nighmares” episode on the disappearance of Crystal Rogers airing 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 — The missing persons case of Crystal Rogers will be featured on the season premiere episode of the docu-series, “Real Life Nightmare” airing at 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, on CNN Headline News (HLN).

In “Bourbon Town Mystery,” the series examines the circumstance of the disappearance of 35-year-old Crystal Rogers. The HLN production crew interviewed a wide array of people in the community, from Crystal’s family members to law enforcement, from investigators to members of the news media.

“Real Life Nightmare” is a six-episode docu-series that presents heart-wrenching, personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind.

Season three will be available on demand the day after the broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems. The series is produced by HLN Investigations.

-30-