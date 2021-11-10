City council OKs ice skating rink at Farmer’s Market pavilion Nov. 26-27

The Bardstown City Council met Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, via Zoom. (File photo)

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 — A new attraction for downtown Bardstown will be put into place in time for Light Up Bardstown on Friday, Nov. 26th — an ice skating rink at the Farmer’s Market Pavillion.

Lisa Thomas, executive director of the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce, told the Bardstown City Council at its meeting Tuesday that a Danville company would place the skating rink under the footprint of the pavilion for use during Light Up Bardstown on Friday, Nov. 26th and Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 27th.

The rink would allow up to 40 people to skate at one time. The plan is to offer 30-minute skating sessions to those who sign-up ahead of time. The cost per session is expected to be $5, she said.

They may offer special times set aside for children, and for adults with disabilities to skate, Thomas told the council.

The goal is to add something new and different to downtown for “Light Up Bardstown,” one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

While the skating rink may take up some parking spaces, Thomas said they hope to give as many as 500 people a unique opportunity to ice skate in downtown Bardstown over both days.

LIGHT UP BARDSTOWN & CHRISTMAS PARADE. The city council approved the requested street closures for Light Up Bardstown on Friday, Nov. 26, that will include areas around the Court Square and the first block of North Third Street.

The council also approved the route for the 2021 Christmas Parade set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The route will follow the long-established route of starting on West Broadway, traveling on West Broadway to North Third and turning south to the Court Square. No parking signs will be placed on North Third Street ahead of the parade.

WOODLAWN SEWER TRUNK LINE BID AWARD. The council approved a low bid of $933,200 from Schroeder Construction of Elizabethtown for an extension sewer line to serve future growth in the Woodlawn area and along Filiatreau Lane. The new line will eliminate an existing sewere pump station.

The city had budgeted $1.4 million for this project.

TOWNE CREEK SEWER PLANT UPGRADE. City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau said that some of the plant’s treatment processes have not been updated since the 1960s. In addition to continued current cleaning of the lagoons at the Gilkey Run facility, she said she will be looking for grant money that will allow the plant to possibly expand its capacity and upgrade treatment processes in the future.

In other business, the council:

— approved a resolution approving a memorandum of agreement to accept $45,975 in discretionary funds from the State of Kentucky for repaving of the city’s portion of Spencer Mattingly Lane.

— approved a proclamation setting Nov. 13-21, 2021 aside as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in Bardstown.

— approved a mobile food vendor application from Cecilia’s Mobile Kitchen.

NEXT UP. The council will next meet at an in-person meeting at the council meeting chambers at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

-30-