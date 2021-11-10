Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

Mitchell Aaron Walker, 31, Bardstown, possession controlled substance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Ryan Turner, 32, Bardstown, wanton endangerment first-degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Aimee Lynne Benson, 48, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-