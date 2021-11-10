Obituary: Inis Evelyn Lunsford Jones, 83, Cox’s Creek

Inis Evelyn Lunsford Jones, 83, of Cox’s Creek, returned to her Heavenly Father Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. She was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Ashes Creek. She was a lifelong farmer and a member of Riverview Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Taylorsville High School Class of 1956 and Spencerian Business College. She was a former secretary for Kentucky Rural Electric and avid UK fan.

INIS EVELYN LUNSFORD JONES

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, George William Jones; her parents, Robert Lunsford and Edna Shouse Lunsford; one sister, Lillian Lunsford Cundiff; and one grandson, Wesley Merrick Burress.

She is survived by two loving daughters, Gwen Harrod (Danny) and Vonne Tichenor (Tony);

She is also survived by five siblings, Anna Ruth Blackburn, Alma Helen Thomas,

Tommy Lunsford, Henry Allen Lunsford (Judi), and Bueford Gillis Lunsford; and three grandchildren, Chase Harrod, Evelyn and Rachel Tichenor.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Riverview Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family requests masks to be worn.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-