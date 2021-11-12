Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 10-11, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Christopher Neal Lyvers, 45, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Scott Norman, 53, Bardstown, possession controlled substance. No bond listed. Booked at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Edward Bennett, 43, Elizabethtown, trafficking in Schedule V controlled substance. No bond listed. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Thomas Herchenrader, 32, Fairdale, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Harriet Jane Norvell, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $323. Booked at 4:32 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Robert Lyvers, 38, Bardstown, non-payment of fines. Booked at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joshua Robert Hall, 38, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Molly Renee Boone, 26, Springfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding 10 mph over limit. No bond listed. Booked at 9:42 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, by the Greater Hardin County Task Force.

Jeffrey Allen Mills, 30, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:36 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-