Retired deputy files Friday afternoon as candidate for Nelson County Jailer

Steven Campbell completes his candidate filing Friday afternoon at the Nelson County Clerk’s Office.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 — Steven Campbell, a retired Nelson County deputy sheriff, filed Friday afternoon as a candidate for Nelson County Jailer.

Campbell, 62, is the second candidate seeking the office of Nelson County Jailer. Republican Justin Hall of New Haven filed for jailer on Nov. 3rd.

2ND DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN. Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie filed for re-election on Wednesday.

Two Democrats have filed seeking their party’s nomination for 2nd District Congressman — Falls of Rough resident Hank Linderman, who filed Nov. 3rd, and William Dakota Compton of Bowling Green, who filed Monday, Nov. 8th.

PARTY AFFILIATION. Individuals who wish to change their party affiliation must do so at their local county clerk’s office before Dec. 31, 2021.

FILING DEADLINE. The deadline to file as a candidate on the May primary ballot is 4 p.m. Friday,

