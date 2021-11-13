Obituary: Donald Ray Miles, 85, Magnolia

Donald Ray Miles, 85, of Magnolia, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired with 35 years of service from Marley Cooling Towers. He was born May 22, 1936, in Shepherdsville to the late Lee Irvin and Ella Priddy Miles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Emma Fulkerson, Viola Riggs, Elsie Riggs, and Delsie Hornback; and one brother, Raymond Miles.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Louella Priddy Miles of Magnolia; one daughter, Diane Miles of Elizabethtown; one son, Tony R. Miles of Magnolia; one sister, Hazel Fulkerson of Buffalo; one Goddaughter, Missy Hornback; one granddaughter, Harlee Griggers; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. Billy McCrady officiating. Burial is in the Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

