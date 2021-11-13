Obituary: Lisa Crady, 52, Cox’s Creek

Lisa Crady, 52, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born Oct. 7, 1969, in Wilmington, Ohio. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She loved her husband, children and family. She loved her church family and knew Jesus.

LISA CRADY

She is survived by her husband, Wade Crady of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Emily Crady of Cox’s Creek; one son, Logan Crady of Cox’s Creek; her father, John Sewell of Wilmington, Ohio; her mother, Ruth Arvai (John) of Wilmington, Ohio; two brothers, Johnny Sewell of Wilmington, Ohio and Greg Sewell of Columbus, Ohio; and nine nieces and nephews.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church with Dr. James Carroll officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may go to Parkway Baptist Church Children’s Ministry.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-