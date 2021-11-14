Obituary: Anthony ‘Andy’ Hughes, 59, Bardstown

Anthony “Andy” Hughes, 59, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Bardstown. He was born Aug. 31, 1962, in Bardstown. He was an employee at Barton’s Distillery. He loved cars, motorcycles, music and played multitude of instruments. He had a wonderful and funny personality.

ANTHONY “ANDY” HUGHES

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Alvin and Catherine Eugene Lewis Hughes; one nephew, Jaylin Tonge; and one niece, Jaden Tonge.

He is survived by three sisters, Kitty Hughes of Bardstown, Brenda Lee Hughes of Elizabethtown, and Gabriella Hughes (Phillip) House of Louisville; three brothers, Joseph Ernest Hughes Jr. of Bardstown, Timothy Clark Hughes Sr. of Louisville, and Christopher Stephen (Yolanda) Hughes of Toronto, Canada; his significant other, Ann Guthrie of Bardstown; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating with Dr. Calvin Holloway assisting. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-