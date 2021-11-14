Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 12-13, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Patrick Alexander Lusco, 40, Louisville, federal prisoner held in transit/court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:44 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Lee Hawkins, 23, Loretto, criminal mischief, first-degree; leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance. No bond listed. Booked at 12:24 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Jail.

Donshais Lavonte Calbert, 26, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Francis Reed, 57, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal littering. No bond listed. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Jay Bradley Smith, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 7:18 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jennifer Lynn Scott, 39, Bardstown, possession controlled substance first-degree (heroin); no insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to appear. Bond total is $2,175.75 cash. Booked at 11:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

John Martin Lawrence Jr., 50, New Haven, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-