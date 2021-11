NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 — Wally Dant, president and distiller at Log Still Distillery in Gethsemane, was the studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Dant discusses his decision to bring back his family’s distillery and the obstacles he conquered to make it happen. Running time: 45 minutes.

-30-