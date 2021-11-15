Obituary: Fred Burgin Sr., 77, Bardstown

Fred Burgin Sr., 77, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his home. He was born March 19, 1944, in Louisville to the late James T. and Laura Mitchell Burgin. He was a retired employee of Jeffersontown Community College. He was a wood inspector for Wood-Mosaic and enjoyed golfing and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Beulah Riggs Burgin; one daughter, Becky (James) Hornung of Charlestown, Ind.; one son, Fred (Rita) Burgin Jr., of Taylorsville; one brother, Robert (Gloria) Burgin of Lyndon; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Janna Holland officiating. Burial is at 3 p.m. in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

