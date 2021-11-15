Obituary: Dr. Peter Thorchild Skov, 94
Dr. Peter Thorchild Skov, 94, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the home of his son. He was born Sept. 7, 1927, in Nakskov, Denmark. He was a retired ophthalmologist, a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He loved to cook and read.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Skov-Riggs (Charlie), and Inge Lise (Steve) Wallace, both of Placerville, Calif.; one son, Kenneth (Diana) Skov of Bardstown; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
In following his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family with no public visitation or services.
The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-