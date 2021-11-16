Obituary: Rosemary Hall Ford, 89, Elizabethtown

Rosemary Hall Ford, 89, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church where she was in the choir, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the WMU. She was also a member of the Hodgenville Senior Citizens and just started a women’s Bible study at Willowcreek where she lived.

ROSEMARY HALL FORD

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Ford; one daughter, Judy Louise Ford; and three siblings, Dolph Hall, Junior Hall and Bertha Hall.

She is survived by her husband, Jackie Perkins; two daughters, Sharon Jackson (Jerry) and Della Fogle; two sons, Johnnie “Buddy” Ford (Jackie) and William “Billy” (Patty) Ford; four stepsons, Ricky Perkins (Donna), Donnie Perkins (Jeanette), David Perkins (Melinda), and James Perkins; one sister, Jeanette Whitaker (Aaron); 15 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church with burial in Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-