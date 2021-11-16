Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

Joseph Michael Fowler, 30, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 11:23 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Juadalupe Martinez, 33, Cox’s Creek, theft of motor vehicle registration plate; no operators license; failure to or improper signal. No bond listed. Booked at 9:36 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Tyler Hardin, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:21 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Clarissa Lavonne Douglas, 46, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or dispositiion, all others under $500. No bond listed. booked at 5:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

-30-