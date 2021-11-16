Obituary: John Robert Allen, 89, Bardstown

John Robert Allen, 89, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his home. He was born May 6, 1932, in Louisville to the late Charles A. and Eva Payne Allen. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School in Louisville and the Chicago School of Architect. He was retired from Booker and Tucker Architect. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he and his wife Therese served on several committees.

He is survived by his wife, Therese Osborne Allen; one daughter, Kathy Yvonne (Rick) Phelps of Louisville; one son, John David (Cyndie) Allen of California; five grandchildren, Anthony Louis (Kim) Allen, Krycinda Allen, Alona Allen, Angela Branham; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Burial is in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday evening.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy go to St. Joseph Catholic Church’s general fund, Masses, or the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

