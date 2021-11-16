Obituary: James Donald ‘Don’ Gribbins, 59, New Hope

James Donald “Don” Gribbins, 59, of New Hope, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 8, 1962, in Nelson County. He was an employee of Trademark Excavating in Bardstown and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He enjoyed collecting antique cars and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth “Shorty” and Elizabeth Ann Clayton Gribbins; and one brother, Clayton Gribbins.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Sandy Spalding Gribbins; two daughters, Malary Gribbins of Bardstown and Megan Lee Gribbins of New Hope; three sisters, Mary Ann Gribbins and Patty Hurst (Jerry), both of Bardstown and Linda Burress (Kendall) of Campbellsville; two brothers, Kenny Gribbins and Timmy Gribbins (Betty), both of New Hope; and two grandchildren, Makyah and Daryion.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Dean R. Giulitto.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

