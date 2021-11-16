Obituary: Sandra Kay Hammond, 75, Bloomfield

Sandra Kay Hammond, 75, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Anderson County to the late Daniel Joseph and Pearlie Mae Wilson Bolin. She was a retired tobacco grader for the USDA and loved baking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Hammond; one sister, Nancy Terrell; and one brother, Jerry Bolin.

She is survived by two daughters, Teresa “Teri” Hammond of Bloomfield and Melissa “Missy” Temple of Floyds Knobs, Ind.; one sister, Renetta (Michael) Agnew of Louisville; one brother, Joe Bolin of Louisville; and two grandchildren, John (Alisha) Hammond of Bloomfield and Samantha Temple of Floyds Knobs, Ind.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Pastor Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

