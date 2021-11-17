Fiscal Court gives final approval to distillery Industrial Revenue Bonds

Lauren M. Walker, an EMT with Nelson County EMS, presents Emergency Services Director Joe Prewitt with the Patriot Employer Award at the start of Tuesday morning’s Fiscal Court meeting. Walker is a medic currently on active duty with the 1163rd Medical Company based in Shelbyville working in the state on pandemic duty. Walker said the award is a thank you to Prewitt and county government for their support of her during times she’s been on active duty.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 – Nelson Fiscal Court took the final steps to approve Industrial Revenue Bonds for projects in Bardstown at the 1792 Barton Distillery and the Lux Row Distillery.

The IRB for the 1792 Barton Distiller is $28.5 million, while the Lux Row Distillers IRB total $15 million

PATRIOTIC EMPLOYER AWARD. Lauren M. Walker, an EMT with Nelson County EMS presented Joe Prewitt, the county’s emergency services director, with the Patriot Employer Award at the start of Tuesday morning’s Fiscal Court meeting. Walker is a medic currently on active duty with the 1163rd Medical Company based in Shelbyville.

Walker said the award is a thank you to Prewitt and county government for their support of her during times she’s been on active duty.

In addition to the plaque, Walker presented a lapel pin.

ROAD FUNDS RESOLUTION. The court approved a resolution to accept $160,500 in state funding for projects on Irish Ridge and Patton Road.

DEE HEAD CULVERT PROJECT. The court reviewed bids received to replace a Dee Head culvert and rejected all three bids because they were all higher than estimates for the project.

The court agreed to advertise for bids to replace the culvert with a clear span bridge. County engineer said he believed the bids for a clear span bridge will be lower than the culvert bids received.

In other business, the court:

— approved accepting two streets in Copperfield subdivision – Elijah Way and Redwood Drive — into the county’s road system. The streets meet the county’s construction requirements, and the county will be responsible for their future maintenance.

— approved the addition of an additional vehicle to the city’s surplus property auction set for later this week. A 2001 Ford Ranger pickup was added to the existing list of county property deemed surplus.

— approved an amendment to the Nelson County Clerk’s budget because receipts are higher than previously anticipated.

NEXT UP. The court will meet again at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021.

-30-