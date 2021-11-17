Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Shane Ashley Lowell, 42, Loretto, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; failure to appear; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units opiates); trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree (10 or more drug units hallucinogen); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units of an unspecified Sechedule 1 or 2 drug); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond total is $20,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.