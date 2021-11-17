Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
Shane Ashley Lowell, 42, Loretto, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; failure to appear; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units opiates); trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree (10 or more drug units hallucinogen); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units of an unspecified Sechedule 1 or 2 drug); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond total is $20,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
John Alexander Meiner, 32, New Hope, driving on a DUI-suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, first-degree; failure to surrender revoked operators license; criminal mischief, first-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; leaving the scene of an accident. No bond listed. Booked at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley Danielle Morley, 34, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
-30-