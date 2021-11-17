Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Bernard Edelen Sr. 99

William “Bill” Bernard Edelen Sr. 99, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was the youngest of eight children born to John Simms and Elizabeth Whelan Edelen in Bardstown.

He worked at Barton’s Distillery, entered the Navy as an x-ray tech then worked at the Pentagon. He later worked and retired from L&N Railroad/CSX. Recently, he was awarded a Quilt of Valor due to his military service, made possible by one of his previous caregivers at Atria. He volunteered for many years at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., even into his 90s. He loved his Catholic faith and his family above everything. He was involved over the years as a Eucharistic minister and lector, previously belonging to St. Barnabas in Louisville, Prince of Peace and Holy Family in Jacksonville, Fla., and most recently attending St. Aloysius in Pewee Valley. He never met a stranger and was a man of many conversations. His family enjoyed his amazing memory and vast knowledge of Bardstown and Edelen family history. He was so proud to have a day dedicated to him in Bardstown, made possible by one of his nephews.

He will be greatly missed by the family that loved him so much. Thanks to those at Atria, Enclave, Kindred, Caretenders and Hosparus who have assisted in his care the last few years.

In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by the two loves of his life, his first wife of 36 years, Mary Cecilia Howard Edelen, and his second wife of 27 years, Marta Valdes Edelen.

He is survived by three children, Karen Lawson (Jerry), Elizabeth Black (Richard), and Bill Edelen Jr.; two stepdaughters, Marta Tilton, Lourdes McDermott (Bill); three grandchildren, Brienne, John and Brittney; two stepgranddaughters, DeeDee and Aimee; seven great-grandchildren, Gage, Graycee, Gavin, Brady, Jack, William, Wyatt; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Marta and Maya; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, with evening prayers, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request memorial donations go to Hosparus or American Cancer Society in his honor.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-