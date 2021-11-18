Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

Matina Jean Thurman, 26, Bardsdtown, receiving stolen property. No bond listed. Booked at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alan Michael Curci, 36, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Aaron Spalding, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $25,525 cash. Booked at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Lee Howard Jr., 33, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,473 cash. Booked at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shawn Craig Ball, 34, Cox’s Creek, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $858 cash. Booked at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Dale Johnson, 35, Crab Orchard, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Edward Tipton, 34, Bardstown, receiving stolen property under $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Leo Stinson, 71, Westmoreland, Tenn., possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates). No bond listed. Booked at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremiah Scott Redmon, 25, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $193 cash. Booked at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-